Good news as Soweto Marathon deadline is extended

Soweto Marathon Trust chairman Sello Khunou says they had to push back the close of entry to accommodate runners who took part in the Comrades Marathon.
Entries for the November marathon were supposed to close on August 31, but have now been extended until the entry cap is reached. The number of entrants is yet to be established by the race officers as applicants are expected to roll in numbers in the coming weeks.
The entry fees had been lowered after there was an outcry from the public. Interested entrants will pay R400 for 42.2km, R300 for 21.1km and R200 for the 10km races.
Khunou said that the race board agreed to the extension after Comrades runners pleaded with them.
"We extended after the athletes asked; the Comrades Marathon runners asked that we give them some time, they are interested in running in the People's Race," said Khunou, who added they will close entries once the cap of 40,000 has been reached.
"The closing date was August 31, and they felt it was unfair. So, we met as the committee and decided to give them an extension, allowing them to recover. These races are closer to each other this year. Hopefully, now they can enter and not wait until the last minute.
"There's great enthusiasm for the race, we are having a lot of social runners and many of them will be running for the first time. We will also have athletes that have always run in the Soweto Marathon," he said.
A title sponsor is yet to be found by the race, however, its chair has assured that the prestigious marathon will go on and everything is in place for a successful race. "We are calling on potential sponsors to come on board, they will get their return on investment," said Khunou.
"Everything is set, we are ready, the race will proceed. The sponsor must just come and enjoy the publicity that comes with the Soweto Marathon.
"Top athletes will be there, there will be a VIP section full of celebrities and dignities, and the sponsor will have a chance to mingle and make new contacts."
Good news as Soweto Marathon deadline is extended
People's Race targets 40,000 participants
Image: Antonio Muchave
