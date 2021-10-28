Entries open for Diepkloof road-running events

To keep up with its tradition of hosting a race every year, Diepkloof Athletics Club will host a training run for 10km and 21km in Diepkloof, Soweto.

They are inviting enthusiastic runners and clubs around the province and the country to join in the fun.

The race will take place at the Diepkloof Communal Hall, Eben Cuyler Drive, Zone 1, in Soweto on Saturday at 6am.

This annual race used to take place two weeks before the Soweto Marathon, and it was a good platform for runners to gauge their readiness for the big race.

However, Covid-19 ruined everything, and there are limited races due to the lockdown restrictions.

Entries for the 10km run are R50 and R70 on the day of the race. Entries for the 21km are R70 before the race and R90 on race day.

Marketing officer Themba Motaung said there would be no prize money as he urged the runners to come in their numbers and test themselves after many months of staying at home doing nothing.

“We are calling on all the runners and clubs to jump at this opportunity and join in the fun. Others gained weight and can do with a race. Others have been training, but had no races to run. This is a chance to test themselves in a competitive race. There is a difference between training and racing. We are targeting at least 200 runners,” he told Sowetan yesterday.

Motaung said they are happy to take late entries and would adhere to all Covid-19 regulations. “As long as the numbers do not exceed 2,000 required outdoors, we will accept the entries,” said Motaung.

He said the traditional half-marathon race would return stronger next year.