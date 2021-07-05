Transport MEC set to crack down on warring taxi associations
Mamabolo mulling over putting rival taxi groups under administration to curb violent clashes
The Gauteng MEC for transport is considering placing two warring taxi associations under administration due to ongoing violence.
Jacob Mamabolo yesterday told Sowetan that he would not meet leaders from the Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata) and the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) because meeting them would not yield positive results. ..
