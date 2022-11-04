Coetzee wants to have fun at People's Race

The beauty of the Soweto Marathon is that it accommodates elite runners and social athletes. This year's edition will be once again graced by Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee.
Coetzee is an internationally renowned para-athlete, who won two medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games for SA and recently participated in the London Marathon where she qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
Looking forward to Sunday's Soweto Marathon, she'll be taking part as a social athlete and, in keeping with the People's Race spirit, she'll be running with her friends and enjoying the atmosphere of the event.
"I will treat this year's Soweto as a training run – one which I am looking forward to. We’re planning on running with some friends which will be great – the vibe of this race is unrivalled!" said Coetzee in remarks sent by the organisers' press department.
"One of the highlights of this race for me, was the singing of the national anthem at the starting line just after 5am: singing our anthem in the heart of Soweto, minutes before we run, is an experience that I struggle to put into words!”
Even though the race will be a casual one for Coetzee, who is blind, she has been preparing to take on the testing Soweto Marathon course, making sure her diet is in order so her body can adjust to the Highveld and conditions on the day.
"The last time I ran this race, it was extremely hot. I typically eat more carbohydrates about one week prior race day – so I don’t believe in carbo-loading the day or night before, but rather up my carb intake in the days leading up to race day," Coetzee said.
Her guide, Claus Kempen, will have to contain her during the race and remind her that the purpose of the event is to enjoy and not to compete.
"I am going to have to keep her back as she loves to race every run! We are aiming for a five-hour and will run with my brother and my best friend from school. For someone of Louzanne’s calibre, a five-hour finish is relatively easy in terms of pace, but it will be a new experience for her in the sense of spending five hours on her legs," said Kempen.
The entries for the race are still open, and 20,000 people are expected to participate.
Coetzee wants to have fun at People's Race
Paralympian won't race but will run an Olympic warm-up
