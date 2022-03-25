Stadium Management opens for business after financial distress

Soccer City to host Bieber concert, Soweto Marathon and 947 Cycle Race

The management of FNB Stadium looks to pack the calabash-shaped arena with events, banquets, functions and site tours to ease their financial distress after two years of running at a loss.



The stadium, known as Soccer City, has been largely unused but after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted Covid-19 restrictions that will see events and fans returning albeit at 50% capacity, Stadium Management SA (SMSA), which runs the facility, is looking at other revenue opportunities to keep it afloat...