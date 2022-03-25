Stadium Management opens for business after financial distress
Soccer City to host Bieber concert, Soweto Marathon and 947 Cycle Race
The management of FNB Stadium looks to pack the calabash-shaped arena with events, banquets, functions and site tours to ease their financial distress after two years of running at a loss.
The stadium, known as Soccer City, has been largely unused but after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted Covid-19 restrictions that will see events and fans returning albeit at 50% capacity, Stadium Management SA (SMSA), which runs the facility, is looking at other revenue opportunities to keep it afloat...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.