Sport

Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP as Ferrari suffer double blow

By Reuters - 12 June 2022 - 15:25
Race winner Max Verstappen passes his team celebrating on the pitwall during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc retired from the lead with an engine problem.

Mexican Sergio Perez, winner of the previous race in Monaco, was second on the streets of Baku with Britain's George Russell completing the podium for Mercedes.

Verstappen's victory made up for the agony of last year, with the young Dutchman denied the win then by a tyre blowout five laps from the end. He was the sixth different winner in six races in Baku.

