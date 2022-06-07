SA Grand Prix hopes boosted by F1 boss’s pending visit

Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen recently voiced their wishes to race in Africa, resulting in a flurry of speculation that SA could host a Grand Prix.

Further fuelling the hype are reports that Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali will be visiting SA soon. F1 insiders that Motor News spoke to could neither confirm nor deny that the F1 boss is coming here to discuss SA hosting a race next year, but we've been reliably informed that that the Kyalami racetrack will be among a few stopovers he will be making.

The Midrand-based track is the only facility in the country that is nearly fit to host a Formula One race, pending some modifications.

Domenicali was recently quoted by the New York Times as saying: “We have two options for a new race [in Africa] and the most likely to hopefully happen soon is SA. It’s part of our agenda and there is a commitment to see if this could be on the calendar as soon as possible.”