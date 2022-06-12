India wary of Miller as Proteas batter carries red-hot IPL form into series

India opener Ishan Kishan says they will have to come up with a plan to tame David Miller in their Twenty20 series as the explosive SA batsman continues the rich vein of form he found in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Miller played a key role in Gujarat Titans' IPL triumph in their maiden season last month when he finished as their third-highest run-scorer. The 33-year-old was in good form in Thursday's opening T20 international in Delhi, where he smashed 64 not out off 31 balls to help SA chase down a 212-run target.

The tourists were 86-3 at the halfway stage of their chase but Miller's 131-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen, who was unbeaten on 75, ensured they prevailed with five deliveries remaining.

Kishan, who topscored for India with 76, said the century-stand made all the difference and India will have to be wary of Miller in the second T20 of the five-match series at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Sunday.