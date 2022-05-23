×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Alonso makes peace with F1 stewards after angry outburst

By Reuters - 23 May 2022 - 14:32
Fernando Alonso last week blasted Miami Grand Prix stewards for handing him two five-second penalties, the last dropping the Spaniard from eighth at the chequered flag to 11th.
Fernando Alonso last week blasted Miami Grand Prix stewards for handing him two five-second penalties, the last dropping the Spaniard from eighth at the chequered flag to 11th.
Image: Arthur Thill ATPImages/Getty Images

Twice world champion Fernando Alonso has made peace with Formula One's governing body after accusing race stewards of incompetent and unprofessional behaviour.

The Alpine driver last week blasted Miami Grand Prix stewards for handing him two five-second penalties, the last dropping the Spaniard from eighth at the chequered flag to 11th.

“We believed it was very unfair and it was incompetence from the stewards,” the 40-year-old told reporters before his home race at the Circuit de Catalunya. “They were not very professional.”

Alonso spoke to new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem after that outburst and on Sunday, after lining up last on the grid due to an engine change and finishing ninth in the race, took a conciliatory stance.

“In reflection on Miami and Thursday, maybe I see it in a different way now,” he said in a team review.

“The stewards did their job in Miami and perhaps we see things differently from inside the car in the heat of the moment.

“I am fully supportive of the FIA’s ideas and we want to work with them to improve the show for the fans.”

There was no immediate comment from the FIA.

Alonso was happy with the weekend, watched by a capacity crowd at the Barcelona circuit in a reminder of what it used to be like when the Spaniard was winning races with Renault, McLaren and Ferrari.

Many might have been for others, with world champion Max Verstappen's Dutch fans attending in droves and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz raising hopes of a home winner, while also indicative of the sport's surging global popularity.

“Even though we were starting last I feel like we managed to put a show on for the fans,” said Alonso.

“It feels a bit like a victory. Hopefully, we can start scoring consecutively in the points from here.” 

F1’s jewellery ban is for right reasons, says GPDA’s Alex Wurz

Formula One is right to ban jewellery from the cockpit but the governing FIA could have enforced the rule in a less confrontational way, according to ...
Sport
1 week ago

Leclerc wins Australian F1 GP after Verstappen retires

Charles Leclerc claimed his second win of the Formula One season for Ferrari with a pole-to-flag victory at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday as ...
Sport
1 month ago

Leclerc wins dramatic Bahrain F1 GP while Red Bull loses its wings

Charles Leclerc embarked on Formula One’s new era in triumphant style, leading teammate Carlos Sainz in a one-two for a resurgent Ferrari in Sunday’s ...
Sport
2 months ago

Saudi's Jeddah street track to host F1 for at least four more years

Saudi Arabia's Jeddah street track is set to host the country's Formula One race for at least another four years, the CEO of the event's promoter ...
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case