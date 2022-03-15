Saudi's Jeddah street track to host F1 for at least four more years

Saudi Arabia's Jeddah street track is set to host the country's Formula One race for at least another four years, the CEO of the event's promoter Martin Whitaker has said.

The Gulf kingdom made its Formula One debut last year as part of a 15-year deal with a night race in Jeddah in December.

It is expected to move eventually to Qiddiya, a planned entertainment resort about an hour’s drive from the capital Riyadh, once a permanent circuit has been built.

Qiddiya is at the heart of an ambitious strategy to open the economy and ease social restrictions.

“I suspect that we will run the race there for another four years,” Whitaker, who heads up the Saudi Motorsport Company, the promoter of the race, told a select group of journalists at last week's final preseason test session in Bahrain.

“That would be my thinking ... purely because I think that gives us the necessary time to build Qiddiya.

“Formula One have made it very clear in their contract with Saudi that they don’t want to be running in Qiddiya when Qiddiya is effectively a building site. That makes perfect sense.