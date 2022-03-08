F1’s ‘marriage’ with Netflix has more mileage

Season four of Drive to Survive, the Netflix docu-series that has turbocharged Formula One for new and younger audiences, debuts on Friday with the sport committed to the "marriage" despite controversy and criticism.

The 10 new episodes offer behind the scenes insight into the 2021 season, one of grand prix racing's most exciting and closely-fought championships.

"I think it's a great partnership," Greg Maffei, CEO of Formula One's US-based owners Liberty Media, told analysts in a recent conference call.

"It's been a win all the way around. Clearly grown our sport, not only in the US but around the world. It is a great thing for Netflix as well. hope the marriage continues for a long time."

Cumulative television viewership in the US was up 58% year-on-year in 2021, according to F1 figures, with 400,000 fans making the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, the best attended race of last season.