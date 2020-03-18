WATCH | Somizi gets tested for Covid-19, expresses concern about the cost

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is the latest to weigh in on the cost of a coronavirus test.

The media personality and Idols SA judge was tested for the virus at a private hospital on Tuesday, after experiencing a sore chest from coughing.

In a video on Instagram, Somizi expressed concern regarding the virus and how much the test cost.

The virus was declared a national state of disaster on Sunday by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“So guys, I am at a private hospital to do tests for the coronavirus ... but also like my chest, I am coughing so you never know,” said Somizi, wearing a face mask.

When he was told that how much the test cost, Somizi said the answer broke his heart.