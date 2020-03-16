No surprises as Two Oceans is cancelled

Two Oceans marathon defending champion Gerda Steyn says she was expecting yesterday's decision to cancel this year's edition.

The Two Oceans marathon was canned yesterday amid the coronavirus scare, which has wreaked havoc in sports across the globe.

The 56km ultra marathon was supposed to take place on the Easter weekend of April 8 to April 11.

"I expected it to happen because it was not clear in the last couple of days," Steyn told Sowetan yesterday.

"I'm disappointed, obviously, but there is nothing you can do about it. It is not like it was negligence from someone, it is something that has been happening throughout the world. We have seen other marathons being cancelled and I expected it to happen."

The 30-year-old added that she would change her plans and start preparing for other short distances.

"I was thinking about whether I should do a long run as preparation for Two Oceans, but now I need to do speed work. We need to stay positive. I know other runners are disappointed, which is understandable."