Runners gear up for Soweto race

More than 20,000 runners have registered for the Old Mutual Soweto Marathon in less than four weeks since it opened for registration at the beginning of the month.

At this rate, the marathon will reach its capacity before the closing date on July 31.

The race - which starts at the iconic FNB Stadium in Soweto -has three categories: the 42km, 21km and 10km.

The marathon, known as The People's Race, has grown in leaps and bounds in the past few years. Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said he anticipates a full house before the closing date. "We have, as such, decided to increase the number of entrants because we received calls and e-mails from a lot of people asking us to increase the number. We therefore urge people to register as soon as possible because the race will reach full capacity before the closing date.

"Our infrastructure and planning is such that we can cater for 50,000 runners."

Last year's race was won by Ethiopian Sintayehu Yinesu and South African Irvette Van Zyl in the women's race.