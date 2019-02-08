Bucs' Xola Mlambo rolls out the dumb act on the eve of the derby

"So, I think it's going to be a difficult encounter, because they would come out guns blazing looking at the past three results that went in our favour. There's no advantage for Orlando Pirates going into this game," insisted "Ten Ten", who's from Soweto, the birthplace of the two giants.

"We are calm and concentrated. We are not complacent and we take each game that we play seriously."

The reality, though, is that Pirates are starting to slip up in the league race with Mamelodi Sundowns having replaced them in second spot, with Wits top of the standings.

Either Mlambo is ignoring the log positions or indeed the Pirates camp is pretty relaxed ahead of the derby from which the maximum points would be crucial.

"I don't think it should be much of a concern, because a league is a marathon and you can't finish a marathon with only running half the race," the 27-year-old continued.

"So you would only be concerned if probably it was the last game to undertake, but with things as they stand, each team still has 11 games that they still need to play and we have to focus on every game that we play. We can't focus on a game two months to come from now. We just have to focus on the game that's currently on our plate," he added.