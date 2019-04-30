Unmasking thrills, joys and dangers of road running

It's just after 6pm on a clear midweek autumn evening. I am having the usual debate with myself, about which route to take home. All routes from Gautrain Midrand are mostly congested.

"If only I can just make it to Bridal Veil", I would think. This is a privately built road, connecting two parts of a new urban hub, set apart by the N1 freeway.

It is while stuck in this congestion that I start observing what is happening around me. Suddenly, on both sides of the road I notice people, engaged in the same cause. Each is pursuing a journey known only by their hearts. Each of them is running - alone. It's part of training for various goals; a specific medal, weight loss or general fitness. I cannot help but notice that these runners are vulnerable to countless dangers.

The first challenge is that they are running on K101, a ridiculously busy road, mostly without a shoulder.

A runner who is pursuing a goal is always stuck with tough choices. Most social runners have day jobs, which means they can only run before or after work. In either case, one finds that in order to put enough effort, one needs to start running in the morning while it is still dark, or in the evening . It is under these circumstances that five runners met a horrific fate in 2011.

As reported by Solly Maphumulo of TimesLIVE on October 23 2011: "This is the mangled car that mowed down six joggers - five of whom are dead - in a horror crash early yesterday. The silver Mercedes-Benz ML500 rammed into the group of runners preparing for next month's Soweto Marathon shortly after 6am on the corner of Olifantsfontein and Lever roads in Midrand, Johannesburg."

I do not believe much has been done since then, by the authorities, to ensure the safety of runners.

In order to be visible, a runner needs to wear bright colours and reflective clothing.

Scavengers are on the lookout for the vulnerable and exposed athletes, who may be in possession of valuables.

I have heard many scary stories of the horrors that have befallen runners while out on the road.

On July 6 2015, Jeff Wicks of News24 reported: "Police are probing the kidnapping of a woman while she was jogging through Glenwood, allegedly at the hands of three armed men."