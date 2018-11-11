A race in bunker gear for fallen heroes

Entry and qualification rules in the athletics handbook were slightly bent to allow three Joburg fire-fighting heroes to fulfil their wish to run their maiden race - last Sunday's Old Mutual Soweto Marathon - in honour of their departed colleagues.

With only sheer determination and guts, the trio entered the race four months after entries were closed.

As first-time runners of the 42.2km marathon, they were issued with temporary licences two days before the race.

Nhlakanipho Khoza, Siphiwe Tshabalala, and Mzolo Nkosi were kitted out in full bunker gear, each weighing 18kg, to run with other seasoned marathoners while honouring the fallen heroes.

Khoza, 23, from Zondi, Tshabalala, 24, from Mofolo, both in Soweto, and Nkosi, 31, from Fleurhof on the West Rand, ran the race in honour of their colleagues Simphiwe Moropane, 28, Khathutshelo Muedi, 37, and Mduduzi Ndlovu, 40, who perished on duty while fighting an inferno that gutted the Lisbon Bank building in the Joburg CBD in September.

Eight other laddermen were injured during the blaze.

"We would like to thank the organisers, particularly Caroline Malan [one of the organising committee members] for making our dream come true.

"We were not doing it for the sake of publicity, we were not even looking for donations," said Khoza.

"After Sunday we drove to Durban to relax on the beach. On Wednesday we went to TUT [Tshwane University of Technology] to check on our marks and pick up the timetables for our exams as we are all studying for a national diploma in fire technology.

"We've even forgotten that we ran the race for the first time and finished it. When the going was tough for one of our members, we waited for them to recover, picked them up and continued running.