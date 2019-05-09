Firemen back on Soweto tracks for colleagues

Three Johannesburg firefighters who ran the Soweto Marathon in their service gear last year in remembrance of their fallen colleagues will be doing it again this year.

Nhlakanipho Khoza, 23, Siphiwe Tshabalala, 26, and Nkosi Nzolo, 32, have decided to make running the marathon a tradition to remember the three firemen who died at the Bank of Lisbon building in the Johannesburg CBD last year.

The deceased firemen - Mduduzi Ndlovu, Simphiwe Moropane and Khathutshelo Muedi - lost their lives while battling a raging fire which had engulfed the building.

Now their colleagues, who completed last year's race, are preparing for another take - albeit without their service gear this year.

"For us it [running the Soweto Marathon last year] was a proud moment. It was the most meaningful moment of my life," said Khoza about completing the tough 42.2km race in the township. "They [the deceased] are heroes and are our brothers. So they are worth celebrating."

Khoza, from the Jabulani Fire Station in Soweto, said they were committed to using the marathon to educate people about their job and the many challenges they face on a daily basis. "This job is not for everyone. You need to have many qualities such as emotional intelligence ... and we want to educate people about this career," said Khoza.