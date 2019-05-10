Shot in arm for champ Mthalane

While Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane's achievements have been outstanding, his trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan believes there is so much more to come now that Mthalane has joined MTK Global, world's foremost boxer management company.

MTK Global president Bob Yalen welcomed Nathan on board as the head of MTK Africa in January.

The announcement that Mthalane had teamed up with MTK Global, which manages more than 150 boxers around the globe, was made yesterday.

"This is another landmark deal and we're so proud to welcome one of the all-time great South African fighters to MTK Africa," said Nathan from Japan where Mthalane will bid for the second defence of his IBF flyweight strap against Mayasuki Kuroda on Monday.

"The help and backing of MTK Global ensures all his efforts will be channelled correctly.

"Myself and Moruti are delighted to be working with the best management company in the world and look forward to more success. Unification fights are inevitable and this brings them closer."