PSL appeal may ruin Sundowns' party

The Free State province is fast becoming the second home of Mamelodi Sundowns as they could hoist the Absa Premiership title for the second consecutive season there.

Last season, the Brazilians lifted their record eighth league title at the Dr Molemela Stadium after facing Bloemfontein Celtic on the final day of the season, and now they could do it again at Goble Park.

But things are a bit different this year as a dark cloud hangs over the club ahead of the clash against Free State Stars on Saturday (3pm).

This is because the PSL has decided to appeal the verdict of the Disciplinary Committee not to deduct points from Sundowns in the matter involving the illegal fielding of Wayne Arendse.

Sundowns acting general manager Yogesh Singh confirmed the club had been notified of the league's decision.