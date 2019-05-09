PSL appeal may ruin Sundowns' party
The Free State province is fast becoming the second home of Mamelodi Sundowns as they could hoist the Absa Premiership title for the second consecutive season there.
Last season, the Brazilians lifted their record eighth league title at the Dr Molemela Stadium after facing Bloemfontein Celtic on the final day of the season, and now they could do it again at Goble Park.
But things are a bit different this year as a dark cloud hangs over the club ahead of the clash against Free State Stars on Saturday (3pm).
This is because the PSL has decided to appeal the verdict of the Disciplinary Committee not to deduct points from Sundowns in the matter involving the illegal fielding of Wayne Arendse.
Sundowns acting general manager Yogesh Singh confirmed the club had been notified of the league's decision.
"Our legal team is ready and we received a legal notice of appeal yesterday [Tuesday] from the PSL. We are busy preparing our papers and we will fight to protect our rights.
"We will have to file our papers and obviously this matter has to be treated with urgency because the last match is Saturday. So in the coming days it will unfold."
Downs coach Pitso Mosimane admitted that the long drawn-out case has left a bitter taste in the mouth.
"I don't want to speak again because I don't want to be the coach who is always talking. I am a football coach and want to stick to the pitch," Mosimane said.
Mosimane has vowed that his team will give it their all and see what happens.
"You saw my substitutions. I need Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane, [and] Lebo Maboe on the weekend. I am managing this thing and at this point we have to grind [out] the results," he said.
"It has been an emotional season because we had to do what we had to do. Last year we won it with 59 points but the goals are no longer there because one [of our former goal-scorers] is a top player in Belgium [Percy Tau] and the other is at Naturena [Khama Billiat]."