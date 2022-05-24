City of Tshwane initiative helps poultry farmers

Bopape Poultry founder Taphlos Moeketsi Bopape, 44, will double his chick produce, thanks to a City of Tshwane initiative aimed at supporting farmers.

Bopape has been running the poultry business with his wife and sons since 2013.

“We started the business due to the unavailability of employment and in order for our family to survive and also empower people around our area,” said Bopape.

The city’s department of environment and agriculture management and national department of agriculture, land reform and rural development had distributed 30,000 broiler chickens to farmers in Winterveldtand Bopape had joined the initiative on the recommendation of a former colleague.

“This initiative is a game-changer for small producers as production input costs and access to markets have always been a challenge,” he said.

He said young people should consider taking up farming as a career as there are many government programmes to assist the youth and women to start production and therefore contribute to the economic and social wellbeing of their communities.

“We employ two people on a casual basis and two on a permanent basis.We produce 1,200 chicks per cycle of six weeks. The Tshwane initiative will allow us to increase our capacity by a further 1,200 ,” said Bopape.