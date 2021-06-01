Youngsters urged to consider poultry farming

Young people looking to start a business should consider poultry farming. The industry is a growing one, with many opportunities and there is also much support from government.

Senior researcher at the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development Dr Nkhane Baldwin Nengovhela says the poultry industry is one of the most advanced sectors in farming worldwide.

“I think all young people should consider it for farming. If you think of something called biotechnology, you can’t think of anything other than a day-old chick that is raised for meat, or a layer that is raised to lay an egg,” he says.

Nengovhela was speaking during a virtual Poultry Masterclass Webinar series that was hosted by government, in partnership with the South African Poultry Farmer’s and Supplier’s Association.

The masterclass is part of a series that Government Communication and Information System is hosting to promote entrepreneurship as a contributor to economic growth.

Emerging poultry farmer Mbali Nketsi, of Zuurbekom in western Johannesburg, shared her experience of working in the sector.