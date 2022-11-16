A chance for producers to work with Artscape Theatre Centre

If you own a performing arts organisation, a production house or you are an independent producer in the arts industry, the Artscape Theatre Centre invites you to submit proposals for innovative, stage-ready dramas, music, dance or cross-genre productions to be staged in 2023.
Artscape Theatre Centre is an agency of the department of sport, arts and culture.
It coordinates efforts aimed at providing much-needed support and resources for creative practitioners. The centre is a creative hub that distributes industry related information to creative practitioners.
It also allows creative practitioners an opportunity to network among themselves and offers administrative support through a computer lab, facilities, consultations and capacity building.
Applications close on November 30. While productions may have open-ended themes, preference will be given to themes that explore:
Heritage and/or cultural diversity that affects the African continent and SA and all its people;
Stories from all cultures, especially those in the Western Cape; and productions focusing on women/gender and humanity.
The productions will be considered for the annual Women and Humanity Festival, which takes place in August, and for the Heritage Festival in September.
The centre will partner with the selected productions by providing the use of an Artscape venue for the run of the production, with full technical support, marketing and publicity assistance.
To meet the selection criteria, proposals must include:
- Brief synopsis of the production;
- Script, if it’s a drama production;
- Concept narrative – if there is no script, or for dance and workshopped productions;
- Provide full staging and technical specifications;
- Company and creative team information and contact details of the person(s) who will lead the team; and
- The applicant(s) must own the rights of the proposed project and provide proof thereof and a comprehensive production budget.
Submit proposals or enquiries to productions@artscape.co.za. In the email subject line, applicants must state the applicable category, either “Artscape proposal: Heritage Month” or “Artscape proposal: Women and humanity”. For more information, call 0214109800 or email artscape@artscape.co.za – This article first appeared in GCIS’s Vuk’Uzenzele
Proposals submission closes on November 30
A chance for producers to work with Artscape Theatre Centre
If you own a performing arts organisation, a production house or you are an independent producer in the arts industry, the Artscape Theatre Centre invites you to submit proposals for innovative, stage-ready dramas, music, dance or cross-genre productions to be staged in 2023.
Artscape Theatre Centre is an agency of the department of sport, arts and culture.
It coordinates efforts aimed at providing much-needed support and resources for creative practitioners. The centre is a creative hub that distributes industry related information to creative practitioners.
It also allows creative practitioners an opportunity to network among themselves and offers administrative support through a computer lab, facilities, consultations and capacity building.
Applications close on November 30. While productions may have open-ended themes, preference will be given to themes that explore:
Heritage and/or cultural diversity that affects the African continent and SA and all its people;
Stories from all cultures, especially those in the Western Cape; and productions focusing on women/gender and humanity.
The productions will be considered for the annual Women and Humanity Festival, which takes place in August, and for the Heritage Festival in September.
The centre will partner with the selected productions by providing the use of an Artscape venue for the run of the production, with full technical support, marketing and publicity assistance.
To meet the selection criteria, proposals must include:
Submit proposals or enquiries to productions@artscape.co.za. In the email subject line, applicants must state the applicable category, either “Artscape proposal: Heritage Month” or “Artscape proposal: Women and humanity”. For more information, call 0214109800 or email artscape@artscape.co.za – This article first appeared in GCIS’s Vuk’Uzenzele
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos