×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
SebenzaLIVE

Entrepreneur makes her own skincare products

Molwantwa’s courage earned her funding to improve her business

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 15 November 2022 - 09:44
Samane Molwantwa making inroads in the skincare industry.
Samane Molwantwa making inroads in the skincare industry.
Image: Vukuzenzele

Inspirational entrepreneur Samane Molwantwa is now exporting her skincare products, thanks to the assistance she received from the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP).

Molwantwa is the founder and CEO of Krugersdorp-based Ya Sama Body Care, a cosmetics manufacturing business launched in 2020.

When she couldn’t find skincare products suitable for her eczema-prone skin, she decided to make her own.

“I launched the company to fulfil my vision of creating a cosmetics range made from natural products, which have been used for centuries for body care,” says Molwantwa.

“Many people have sensitive skin and many others struggle with acne-prone skin. This wasn’t only a business opportunity, it was also an opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives.”

She attributes much of her company’s success to the support she has received from the GEP, which provides unique and tailored financial support services to propel small, medium and micro enterprises into the mainstream economy.

“Before I approached the GEP for assistance, my business was almost nowhere. We did not have access to the raw materials we needed to produce our products.

“The GEP helped us to get more raw materials so that we could produce more products. This is how we got to where we are today. Now, we are meeting the demand for our products,” she says.

The GEP also helped the company to get specialised packaging for its products.

“The new packaging is a big improvement on our first packaging and labels, which were not good quality,” she says.

The GEP provides grant funding to small enterprises that do not meet the qualification criteria for loans.

 This article first appeared in GCISs VukUzenzele

Skincare collection a story of success

Searching for a suitable skincare treatment and being unable to find one set Nonceba Hlengani’s journey into entrepreneurship in motion.
SebenzaLIVE
4 months ago

Tshetlo believes in no use of hair dye and heat for natural hair

Hair salon owner Botlhale Tshetlo believes that natural black hair is ‘uniquely you’.
SebenzaLIVE
11 months ago

Celebrity make-up artist shaped her career at a TVET college

You don’t have to study at a university to secure your future as furthering your studies through a TVET college will help you gain valuable skills.
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

Afri-Berry blooms despite Covid-19 lockdown

Founder of Afri-Berry skincare products Kelebohile Moeng is thanking her lucky stars that she never sold her company when she was struggling to find ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm