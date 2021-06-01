Role of opposition parties to benefit all of society

Democratic organisations and individuals govern society by the will of the people. They are forever conscious of the fact that they are in their positions by the will of the people, not on their own free will. They would therefore not declare themselves "leaders of society", only dictators would do so.



Democracy is about the will of society, not that of a few individuals in that society. Society expresses such will through referenda and by election of those among themselves that they deem to be capable and with enough integrity to run their affairs. It is clearly a matter of choice on the part of society...