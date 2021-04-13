Farmer realises his lifelong wish

Samson Mahlaba, 73, worked as a farm labourer for 50 years before realising his dream of becoming a commercial farmer five years ago.

Mahlaba was a child when he first started working as a labourer on the 300-hectare Hoekieplaas farm in Reitz in the Free State. He never went to school and grew up with his brothers, as his parents passed away when he was six.

Though he has no formal agriculture training, Mahlaba knew that if he had a farm of his own, his experience would ensure his success.

In Mahlaba’s early years, there were not many black farmers and, for them, owning or leasing land was not often heard of.

Unlike many people he knew who relocated to Gauteng for better opportunities, Mahlaba didn’t follow them or give up on his dream. Instead, he kept wondering whether, one day, the nation and the agricultural sector would value his contribution as a black agriculturist.