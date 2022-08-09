Ode to women | To the fearless ones…

The only woman who inspired me in my life was my mom. Growing up, I saw her struggle. She was young when she had me and she had to leave school because of me. There was this one time when I had a bad knee injury at school. I was 13 years old. They wanted me to have an operation, but we refused. She’s a praying mother and she had this belief that it wasn’t an injury, because in hospital they couldn’t see anything. So, she told them, “You can’t do an operation on my son’s leg because my boy loves football and he might not play football anymore if you do an operation.” She took a risk. Then she took me to a prophet, who told us that someone in our kasi had done those “kasi things”. She made the right decision, like she always does. After that I was okay. She’s always the person I call for everything, to this day.