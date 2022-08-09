The state of women

South African women are the most endangered species on this planet. The power and control that men have been given in our culture have given them the platform to exercise violence with little to no consequences.

I believe marriage is about love and not about service or culture. We marry to stay committed to the ones our hearts have chosen, not to be slaves to tradition.

Being an unemployed young woman in South Africa has become a normalised concept. It’s more difficult for me to find work given my gender, age, and race than for an older white male. Being an unemployed young woman feels like a trap, because when you fall in this category, all odds are against you.

I rock both synthetic and natural hair as I am a firm believer in having and abusing all your hair options. Hair should be used to express, not to decorate. But I do love myself some natural hair, especially when the coils are so tight that they form puffs.