Nandi Madida to host Samas later this month

Actor and musician Nandi Madida is set to host this year’s SA Music Awards (Samas) ceremony in Sun City, North West, later this month.
Madida, who hosted the Samas ceremony in 2020, was announced on Tuesday by SAMA28 as one of the many hosts that will be revealed soon. The prestigious awards ceremony will be held on August 28 and will be broadcast live on SABC1.
Madida said in a statement: “When I accepted my first Sama in 2020 for my collaboration with KO, Say U Will, I would not have imagined that I would be hosting just two years later. I am humbled to have been trusted with this honour and look forward to bringing unforgettable moments to the #SAMA28 stage alongside my co-hosts.”
RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said: “With just under two weeks until the main event, we are working tirelessly to put together a world-class celebration of musical excellence during Women’s Month. We are particularly excited that the charismatic Nandi Madida agreed to host #SAMA28. She is an example of the bold, compelling, and immensely talented women we wish to acknowledge, uplift, and empower. We hope that fans are buying their tickets so they can join us for this spectacular calendar event.”
SAMA28 will be dishing out 30 accolades to deserving people in the music industry including the public voted categories.
