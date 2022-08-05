S Mag Women of the Year issue | Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng - The fight for the right to sexual pleasure

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng’s indominable spirit has made her a heavy hitter who is at the forefront of the battle to secure people’s rights to sexual and reproductive healthcare.

The 40-year-old doctor from Phuthaditjhaba (formerly known as Qwaqwa) grew up in apartheid South Africa, where she saw the need to advocate the right to healthcare.

We meet for tea and biscuits on a warm winter’s day at her homey practice in Sandton. Mofokeng is booked and busy — her calendar will see her travel in and out of the country over the weeks that follow. Our meeting place is where the jetsetter does all her planning.

“I never had any other career options, and not because of a lack of exposure. Even when I was exposed to whatever else, I still came back to medicine,” she says.

Growing up as an inquisitive young girl towards the end of apartheid she witnessed a lot of violence, which sparked her interest in healthcare.

“During apartheid there was a lot of violence in our communities and lots of marches and people who got injured, and my parents helped a lot. People needed to be taken care of when they were hurt,” she says.

Fondly known as Dr T, she grew up in a Catholic family and helped out at a local monastery, which looked after the sick and elderly. She ended up studying medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and graduated in 2007, finishing her community service in 2010.

“I used to go to the monastery, where there were a hospice and a clinic, and I would hang around. I would count pills for old people and do all of those silly jobs, but I think that encouraged this passion I would have for medicine,” she remembers.

This passion has led to Mofokeng’s becoming one of the most recognisable faces in South African medicine. She is the author of best-selling book Dr T: A Guide to Sexual Health and Pleasure, which takes an informative look at sex and bodily autonomy. She is also the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, a doctor at a sex and reproductive practice called DISA Healthcare, and the founder of a new informative sexual and reproductive app called Sentebale.