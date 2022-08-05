S Mag Women of the Year issue | Asanda Sigigaba - A leap of faith

Asanda Sigigaba is a dynamic young principal who is using her own experience as a pupil coming from a poor background to make a meaningful change in the lives of her learners.

The 31-year-old educator from Libode in the Eastern Cape is the principal at a Langa Education Assistance Program school (also known as a LEAP Science and Maths School) that serves underprivileged children in Alexandra, Joburg.

Raised by a mother who worked as a street vendor, she only became aware of the many career possibilities out there when she left her rural government school to complete her high school education at LEAP.

“I started at LEAP in 2004 doing grade nine and was there until grade 12. After grade 12 I was encouraged to pursue teaching, because the school had a programme for people who want to become teachers,” she recalls.

She shone as a teaching student and at the young age of 21 she moved to the other side of the country to open a new school in Limpopo.

“You start working at the school until you graduate, so that’s what I did. I enrolled at Unisa [for a BEd, majoring in Psychology, English, and Business Management] in 2008 and started working as a teacher. Towards the end of 2011 I was asked to open a LEAP school in Jane Furse in Limpopo, with two other people,” she says.

Sigigaba, who had spent her whole life in the Eastern and Western Cape, had to land on her feet in the majority Sepedi-speaking area.

“In my first year of working in Limpopo it was challenging — I was responsible for two portfolios in management as a relationship leader and life orientation leader, I was teaching two subjects and was still studying, I was the youngest and the only female teacher in the school, and I was alone in a different province,” she says.