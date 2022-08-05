S Mag Women of the Year issue | Lamiez Holworthy - The Tattooed Lady

At 30, radio and TV personality Lamiez Holworthy keeps getting hotter — and more comfortable in her own skin. And it shows. When she’s asked to go topless for her cover shoot, she doesn’t think twice — she drops her monochromatic MaXhosa Africa robe (valued at R10 800) and strikes a pose, unapologetically.

Under flashing lights, her intricate and detailed shoulder body art, which has earned her the moniker “The Tattooed Lady”, sparkles like Edward in Twilight. Her glow is flawless; she’s probably the most well-moisturised person after designer Rich Mnisi – as TV personality Bonang Matheba would say, “Must be that African butter.”

But make no mistake about it, Holworthy is not baring all for likes, clicks, or clout. She is unashamedly reclaiming her power, strength, and body. She is fearless, fierce, and fabulous. Having just celebrated her birthday, Holworthy says she’s the happiest she has ever been and more than ever in love with her body.

“It took me a while to get to this place. I wasn’t always this comfortable in my skin. I wasn’t always as free as I am. I allowed society and the world to get into my head. I allowed them to [make me] feel like I wasn’t enough. I allowed people to make me feel uncomfortable for being not only a human but also a woman,” she says.

“There are so many changes that come with being a woman — from getting your period every month to falling pregnant to going through a miscarriage to giving birth, or not being able to have kids. There are all these things that women go through on a normal day for which society makes you feel uncomfortable. I have reached a point where I’ve fallen in love with what I see in the mirror and the woman my mom gave birth to. But I’ve also had to fall in love with the woman I’ve designed.”