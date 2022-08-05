S Mag Women of the Year issue | Zandile Ndhlovu - The black mermaid

It takes a special type of person to switch from the relative mundanity of the boardroom to the opposite of the spectrum — free diving.

The chances of this happening are even slimmer if you happen to be Black and female in South Africa, and you want to pursue a career that has anything to with water or aquatics. Yet 33-year-old Zandile Ndhlovu managed to morph into the “Black mermaid”, literally taking to the deep end of the ocean.

She is the country’s first Black African free-diving instructor and the founder of the Black Mermaid Foundation, which seeks to create diversity in the marine world.

“I believe I’m the first Black female, Black African person in that world, but I do not want to be the only one. I’m dedicated to making sure I share my heart space, my passion for the underworld, with children who, like myself, were never given the opportunity to be exposed to that world,” Ndhlovu explains.

Her journey — from being a girl in Protea North, Soweto, to donning a power suit and running a consultancy company with two partners to relocating to Cape Town and slipping into a wetsuit — is evidence of how true purpose can find you, no matter how unforeseen.

“I grew up in Soweto, nowhere near the sea. The most I would see it was once or twice a year, when we went to visit my mom’s side of the family in the Eastern Cape. But even then we did nothing beyond splashing in the shallows. I didn’t learn how to swim until I was 15, and even then I did not learn traditionally. I taught myself how to swim,” she says.