S Mag Women of the Year issue | Hloni Modise - Dancing to her own tune

When Hloni Modise, founder of HM Entertainment, dreamt of conquering the world of media as a young girl, with zero knowledge of how she’d do it, she could have no idea that one day she would launch Basadi in Music Awards.

Despite a few failed ventures, a feeling of being misplaced in the music industry, and having to hustle her way to the top while learning, Modise has finally carved a seat for herself at the table. The 37-year-old believes she is now only a few steps away from fulfilling her lifelong dream of creating space for young girls to succeed in the male-dominated music industry.

“I’ve always been big on celebrating people, because I like seeing others shine — that is how Basadi in Music Awards was born. To celebrate women in the music industry in different roles,” she says.

“Launching Basadi, as someone who has been in the industry for as long as I have been, was because of the many hardworking women in the industry who never get celebrated, and to become a vehicle that will create opportunities for women through collaboration. Even for those who are coming up.”

Yet, behind this major achievement is a petite-dynamite who struggles every day with self-doubt.

“When I was growing up, I always did things differently. While other children would be out on the streets playing, I would be in a classroom teaching, or I’d have other kids in the garage teaching dance classes or something,” Modise recalls.