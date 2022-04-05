A day at the racecourse with little ones, yummy food

A festival with children and horseracing appears to be a strange combination, for most people the races are associated with old men in checkered blazers and poor boy caps, shouting at the top of their lungs with their betting papers in hand.

This was not the case at Turffontein Racecourse during the Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival. Yes, there was excitement about the races but there was also the joyful shouts of little kids who had something to do while parents watched. The festival had a children’s zone where the kids could enjoy fun activities from face-painting to magic shows, jumping castles, pony rides and more.