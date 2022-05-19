Rangers left to ‘start from zero’ after Europa final loss against Eintracht

Rangers' only continental prize came in 1972 when they beat Dynamo Moscow in the now-discontinued European Cup Winners' Cup. The club, 55-time Scottish champions, has had to recover from financial troubles that led them to be demoted to the third-tier of Scottish football only returning to the top-flight in 2016.

Van Bronckhorst was full of praise for the way his team had performed throughout a campaign where few expected them to reach the final.

“I'm very proud of them. Because we had to have challenges with injuries in a lot of games we played but we always give everything, today as well,” he said.

“We had our chances, a big chance just before [the end of extra] time with Ryan [Kent], a great save. And then of course with the penalties, it's a lottery and we were not on the on the right side,” added the Dutchman.

Rangers captain James Tavernier found the defeat hard to take.

“I’m devastated. I’m proud of every single one of the lads, the club and the fans,” he said.

“We wanted to make everyone proud but we didn’t get over the line. To lose on penalties hurts. We went toe-to-toe with them.”