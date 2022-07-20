The Funny Chef juggles funky recipes and comedy skits on social platforms

“I found myself being so interested in cooking shows. I would watch how certain meals were prepared and made. I knew that wasn’t just a thing because I told my parents that I wanted to go to a culinary school to learn and qualify as a chef.”
She’s agile, outrageously funny and performs miracles in the kitchen is the best way to describe Lebogang "The Funny Chef" Tlokana.
The Pretoria-born chef dons many hats; as an actress, comedienne, social media sensation, television host and entrepreneur.
Despite being multi-layered and skilled, Tlokana wants to be recognised more for the wonders she performs in the kitchen as she believes cooking saved her life.
“I’m all about fun, I’ve always been about having people around for good and memorable times and because I have a passion for cooking, breaking bread with the ones I love with the food I’ve prepared has been something that's fulfilling,” said the 32-year-old.
“Cooking is a vital aspect for me… it’s what got me out of depression and dark days. There were times I’d feel like I’ve lost all hope but the joy I’d feel every time I cook gave me meaning. This is why I take my culinary skills very seriously.”
Tlokana cultivated her cooking skills from observing her mother cook, but the turning point for her was when she took a gap year from schooling and was home with not much to do.
“I found myself being so interested in cooking shows. I would watch how certain meals were prepared and made. I knew that wasn’t just a thing because I told my parents that I wanted to go to a culinary school to learn and qualify as a chef.”
Tlokana has recently added cookbook author to her striking resumé. She speaks of her book being a guide for the foods that might seem complicated to people who aren’t accustomed to the kitchen.
There are recipes such as ting (sour porridge) and maotwana (chicken feet) or malana (chicken intestine) or dumplings with stew or oxtail. She also flips it a little with farfalle pasta with mushrooms and spinach.
Tlokana, who also shares her meals and recipes on her Instagram page, picked out her speciality which is her father’s favourite, a mouth-watering lamb shank that she pairs with creamy mash potatoes.
While her métier is cooking, Tlokana has always had the ability to be funny by making her friends and family laugh.
“People initially like the comedienne side to me and get shocked when they find out I am a qualified chef. I get my funny persona from both my parents; particularly my mother… that woman has a great sense of humour.
“My plans, in the beginning, were to leave out my funny side and just show off my cooking skills but being under lockdown I found myself sharing hilarious content on TikTok that grew my following on social media and helped me to gain more recognition,” she said.
“I always tell people if they want to get a more serious side to me as a chef, they can go to my Instagram, but if they want to chuckle a bit my TikTok is where I bring out the funny.”
