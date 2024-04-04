Editor's Letter: 6 influential TV shows of the past 30 years
SMag is rolling in the “Fab 30” lane in this issue, paying homage to 30 years of democracy. The edition is crafted like a full-course culinary journey.
We kick off with the bite-sized appetiser, the amuse-bouche — our three cover stars, Nomalanga Shozi, Zoë Modiga, and Hungani Ndlovu. The delightful trio were born in 1994, taking us through the three-decade experience of being “born free”. Yum!
Now that the palate has been prepared, in comes the starter, served in the form of our fourth cover star, legendary soccer player Lucas “Rhoo” Radebe. He deliciously teleports us to 1994, where a pivotal moment in his football career occurred. To reference a Boom Shaka hit of the same year, “It’s about time!”
Then comes the show-stopping centrepiece, our main — the classic, comfy, and foolproof collaborations running through our pages. Soweto style guru Felipe Mazibuko returns to helm a special location shoot at the historic Hector Pieterson Museum in Orlando West. Making his SMag debut is in-demand photographer Aart Verrips, cooking up a storm with his lens.
The dessert is a doozy. Inspired by Absa’s new brand expression “Your story matters”, it has been a sweet and decadent honour to handpick the six most influential local TV shows of the past 30 years. Yes, chef!
Generations (1993):
Recently, there was a bit of a hoopla in the international press about US network CBS developing the first Black daytime soap opera in 35 years. But in Mzansi we have been having it. Mfundi Vundla changed primetime TV with our longest-running soapie, Generations.
Weekdays at 8pm the iconic theme song, composed by Jonas Gwangwa, ushered a family-friendly household tradition. Heroine Karabo Moroka (Connie Ferguson), a feminist icon, was never one to be dribbled by mjolo. Her love interests Max Naidu (Robin Singh), Glen Majozi (Roderick Jaftha), Mandla Sithole (Fana Mokoena), Gabriel (Thapelo Mokoena), Khaya Motene (Akin Omotoso), and Sibusiso Dlomo (RIP, Menzi Ngubane) saw flames. South Ah was shook when she told Tau Mogale (Rapulana Seiphemo) she wanted a second husband, Zola Radebe (RIP, Mutodi Neshehe).
Viewers loved to hate Ntsiki Lukhele (Pamela Nomvete). Sello Maake KaNcube will forever be Archie Moroka and Khethiwe Buthelezi (Winnie Ntshaba) the face of La Chocolat, while Queen Moroka (Sophie Ndaba) remains fabulous.
2. Shaka iLembe (2023):
Mzansi Magic’s ambitious epic drama became SA’s biggest flex. The big-budget Shaka iLembe set a new standard in terms of production values. For three decades, there were whispers in the corridors of production companies, streamers, and TV channels that African storytelling couldn’t attain global success unless it was told in English. Shaka iLembe, primarily told in the vernacular, shattered that baseless myth, backed by the numbers to rewrite history. Naysayers slammed it for historical inaccuracies, but not even that could dim its light. From the scriptwriting to the masterful casting, acting, cinematography, production design, makeup, and hair, Shaka iLembe was a sensation.
3. Yizo Yizo (1999):
In real time, I was not allowed to watch this since I was underage. I still felt its impact, though, with precocious classmates serving as a widow into the provocative youth drama. Lunch break in primary school belonged to their unpacking each scene. It awakened a pre-sexual rush and curiosity in me. A new gritty era was in the air. Yizo Yizo offered an unapologetic, complex, and uneasy depiction of post-apartheid SA that challenged the love-bombing effect of the “rainbow nation”. It punched Mzansi in the gut. It was creators Teboho Mahlatsi (RIP) and Angus Gibson’s honest love letter to kasi power and culture, expressed via music, lighting, and hard-hitting storytelling.
4. Home Affairs (2005):
In a breakthrough for female-led shows, Roberta Durrant gave women the recognition they deserve. Its multiple nods at the International Emmy Awards came as no surprise. The brilliance of this show is that it was driven by compelling and nuanced performances. Nthati Moshesh was powerful as Thandeka, Lerato Mvelase injected ingenuity into Katlego, Brenda Ngxoli as Vuyo was unflinching, Therese Benade was a revelation as Cherise, and Vatiswa Ndara’s Miriam left a lasting impression. These characters walked so that in the years that followed Harriet Khoza (The Queen) and Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana (The River) could run.
5. YOTV Wildroom (2003):
Afternoons belonged to the squad: Sipho “Psyfo” Ngwenya, Hulisani “CC” Ravele, Musa Mthombeni (now Dr), Sade Giliberti, Carly Fields, Lara Toselli, DJ Switch, Selae Thobakgale, Akhumzi Jezile (RIP), and Tumi Voster. It was clean and interactive TV that drew on aspirational shows that came before, including Top Billing (1992), Jam Alley (1995), and Selimathunzi (1996). But it felt more accessible, fun, and definitive of a generation. It was representation at its best. The squad looked and sounded like average SA teens; their drip was fresh, the vibez were giving, and they travelled the world. Above all, they were smart. If they could do it, so could I.
6. Isibaya (2013):
The arrival of telenovelas took the 21st century by storm. On paper, the format is almost identical to that of a soap, but don’t be fooled: telenovelas don’t drag and eventually end. The script is also more punchy, pacier, and action-packed. Isibaya scored 10/10. It introduced the greatest love story: Thandeka Zungu (Nomzamo Mbatha) and Sbu Ndlovu (Sdumo Mtshali) became a modern Romeo and Juliet. Viewers couldn’t get enough of their forbidden love, heightened by the taxi war between their two rival families.
AK47-toting Mkabayi Zungu (Thembi Nyandeni) was terrific, yet terrifying. But the icing on top was the witchcraft storyline. Siyabonga Twala disappeared into the vision of umkhovu (zombie), haunting our dreams and writing himself into history books.
Don’t forget to cast your vote in the general elections on 29 May.