Editor's Letter: 6 influential TV shows of the past 30 years

SMag is rolling in the “Fab 30” lane in this issue, paying homage to 30 years of democracy. The edition is crafted like a full-course culinary journey.

We kick off with the bite-sized appetiser, the amuse-bouche — our three cover stars, Nomalanga Shozi, Zoë Modiga, and Hungani Ndlovu. The delightful trio were born in 1994, taking us through the three-decade experience of being “born free”. Yum!

Now that the palate has been prepared, in comes the starter, served in the form of our fourth cover star, legendary soccer player Lucas “Rhoo” Radebe. He deliciously teleports us to 1994, where a pivotal moment in his football career occurred. To reference a Boom Shaka hit of the same year, “It’s about time!”

Then comes the show-stopping centrepiece, our main — the classic, comfy, and foolproof collaborations running through our pages. Soweto style guru Felipe Mazibuko returns to helm a special location shoot at the historic Hector Pieterson Museum in Orlando West. Making his SMag debut is in-demand photographer Aart Verrips, cooking up a storm with his lens.

The dessert is a doozy. Inspired by Absa’s new brand expression “Your story matters”, it has been a sweet and decadent honour to handpick the six most influential local TV shows of the past 30 years. Yes, chef!

Generations (1993):

Recently, there was a bit of a hoopla in the international press about US network CBS developing the first Black daytime soap opera in 35 years. But in Mzansi we have been having it. Mfundi Vundla changed primetime TV with our longest-running soapie, Generations.