Editor's Letter: 'Pap sent me to the ER'

You can take the boy out of Limpopo, but you can’t take Limpopo out of the boy. For clarity, I’m the boy. I will always be a villager at heart, so today I have to own that, when they say “bo-mma”, they’re referring to me. I’ve got the scar to prove it.

A week before taking my Ed’s letter pic I suffered a minor — and amusing — injury. It’s hard to ignore the evidence when it’s a burn mark lodged in the middle of my forehead. It was a freak accident, after a night of groove. I wish I could excuse it with, “I fell when drunk and bruised myself,” maybe that would be less embarrassing and more acceptable. Perhaps I’d keep my street cred intact. But instead, I was injured by pap — the creamy, buttery, delicious family staple. Yes, don’t mess with Pedi people and our love for pap — although it ended in tears this time.

It was a wild night and the champagne was flowing like the river Nile — clink, clink, cheers! Then, in-between, nibbling on bite-sized party appetisers. The vibez were giving. The dance floor got lit or, rather, I was lit, so much so that, at the peak of it all, I jumped into the DJ booth of former SMag cover star Lamiez Holworthy and we proceeded to break down a few moves. The receipts are on my Instagram page. What jam was playing? The yanos remix of African Vibe PT 2 by late Limpopo treasure Peta Teanat.

When I got home just after midnight my feet were sore, so I took off my shoes. Next my boozy cravings demanded pap, so I quickly boiled water in a saucepan. This is when it started to go south. I made my first amateur mistake by setting the stove at max since I was in a hurry — you always reduce the heat to medium-low, right? But I was tipsy and common sense failed to prevail. I began to pour the maize meal gradually into the water, whisking vigorously. Before I knew it a small blob escaped from the pot, resulting in hot porridge scalding my forehead. OUCH! There I was, at 1am, starring in the pilot episode of “Pap Sent Me to the ER”.