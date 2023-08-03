Ed's letter: I’m becoming my mother, welp!

Welp, I’m becoming my mother and I’m loving it!

For almost 20 years I had dreadlocks, but then, during the COVID-19 pandemic, I cut them off. My mom was never a fan of the beehive mop and every chance she got she would express her disdain.

It was payback, after all — throughout my preadolescent years she’d always given me a smooth chiskop — not even a cool fade haircut. I had the shiniest head in primary school, you could probably see your reflection in it. She loved it, I hated it. She always said I was pretty like a girl; it drove me up the wall. The Lex Luthor I saw in Smallville was not pretty; the villain is never fetching.

Yes, my initials are ET, but I didn’t want to look extra-terrestrial. She loved to stare at my heart-shaped face and those goofy ears with massive flaps. So, in my early teens, my first taste of independence and rebellion was to grow my hair — the fact that it infuriated her was a bonus.

It was the era of TV series Backstage, and all the cool kids had dreadlocks — Vusi (RIP Sibusiso Radebe), Tendai (Dini Nondumo), and Chippa (Loyiso Mangena). Then there was Parsons (Tshepo Maseko) on Isidingo; even Goku on Dragon Ball Z had spiky locks

Now 33, I recently had an epiphany and finally understood why she adored her little boy (read pretty girl) with a bald head. More on that later.