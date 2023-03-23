Editor's Letter: Dare to be different

But the main theme is that this is our Beauty issue, curated with the tagline “Black is Beautiful” in mind — a term first coined in the 1930s, reaching its popular status in the US in the 1960s, and given a local twist through the activism work of anti-apartheid leader Steve Biko.

Over the years, especially in fashion, the meaning of the term has evolved, but it remains honest to Black people’ devotion to fully embracing and representing their culture, identity, and beauty. The intention with this issue is to redefine the iconic concept that is the pride of melanin magic for the current generation.

How, you ask? Through the lens of Gen Z, countless beauty trends have been upgraded and made edgier, more inclusive, sustainable, and unapologetic. Skin- and haircare brands are being held accountable more than ever, because Gen Z interrogates anything from the ingredients being used to social impact, embracing products that hero a message of self-acceptance.

Stars such as Shamiso, Lesedi, and Themba Broly (Ekhoneni) are freer to wear tattoos as they please, making beauty statements or expressing themselves or using them as art therapy.

But make no mistake about it, we got it from our mama, auntie, and/or granny. The pairing of our SMag cover stars serves as a great example of honouring generational beauty.

Our trusted beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi has got all the hair and beauty guides to ensure that your curls, lashes, nails, and skin routines are next level. She even called on the help of Sheika Daley, makeup artist to Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, and Serena Williams, to assist you with long-lasting glow. Elsewhere, writer Shingai Darangwa went in search of all the nepo babies in Mzansi — not an easy task.

As we enter autumn, remember to moisturise, drink water, and mind your own business — unless you are a journalist like myself, of course!