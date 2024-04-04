Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will appear at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday.
It's reported the former speaker arrived earlier at Lyttelton police station in Centurion to hand herself over to law enforcement officials.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court
Courtesy of SABC News
