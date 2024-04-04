×

South Africa

WATCH | Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court

By TimesLIVE - 04 April 2024 - 11:40

Courtesy of SABC News

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will appear at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday.

It's reported the former speaker arrived earlier at Lyttelton police station in Centurion to hand herself over to law enforcement officials.

TimesLIVE

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's urgent bid to block arrest fails

The Pretoria high court has struck National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's urgent application to interdict law enforcement authorities ...
News
2 days ago

Mapisa-Nqakula at police station 'to hand herself over'

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was at the Lyttelton police station in Centurion on Thursday morning where she is expected ...
News
8 hours ago

Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly speaker, MP

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who recently took a special leave to deal with allegations of corruption, has resigned.
News
23 hours ago

Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli provisionally grants request to debate Mapisa-Nqakula's fitness for office

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube called for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's removal after a search and seizure raid at her home in Bruma, Johannesburg, last ...
News
1 week ago

Parties call for Mapisa-Nqakula’s arrest as her urgent court bid fails

NPA declines to comment on next steps as it denies special treatment allegations.
News
2 days ago

