Editor's Letter: Are you a potato, egg or coffee bean?

The classic bedtime story of the “potato, egg and coffee bean” became the biggest source of inspiration in curating this Youth issue.

There is naïveté and purity in the tale that “smells like teen spirit”. Its story of ingenuity, innocence, and hope is the spine of childhood development.

These attributes are often the first steps towards independence, whether by building vocabulary, awakening creativity, sparking the imagination or showing how to solve problems.

It’s during one episode of my new favourite show, The Tourist, with the brilliant Jamie Dornan, that I’m reminded of the important lesson of the “potato, egg and coffee bean”. To refresh your memory, this adolescent story offers crucial wisdom to those on the verge of adulthood. A wise father gives his naive daughter, struggling to cope with the many hardships in life, great advice.

He’s rather philosophical, using the analogy of boiling water in three different pots, each with either an egg, potato, or coffee bean. Some 30 minutes later, he shows his daughter that, while all three got the same treatment, the potato softened and the egg hardened.

But the coffee bean transformed the water and produced something entirely new. The moral of the story is that, in whatever situation you are presented with in life, you shouldn’t become weak or hard; rather become magical and find new meaning.