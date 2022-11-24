Editor's Letter: Celebrating newness and a fashion icon

The first issue of my second year as editor of SMag celebrates two of my greatest obsessions — newness and fashion-industry icon Felipe Mazibuko.

No two artists capture that spirit of modernity and oddity better than the faces of our Celebration issue, Hope Mbhele and Musa Keys. When the year began they were relatively unknown, but they are closing 2022 on a high, with their names on everyone’s lips.

In order to bridge the gap between the old and new and so produce something ultra-modern, we called on the creative direction of Mazibuko for their shoots. Neither of our cover stars was even born when the style guru — who has over 32 years in the industry — was already setting his path in the ever-changing world of fashion.

He has become a creative force to be reckoned with thanks to his unique styling for brands such as Amanda Laird Cherry, Marianne Fassler, and Loxion Kulca, as well as his sharp fashion commentary that makes the subject supremely relatable.

Mazibuko, always embracing his freckles, was born in Pimville, with the cosmopolitan and multi-cultural mix of Soweto informing his creative gaze. His personal style (the number of times I’ve tried to layer like him!) is just as glorious.

First stepping into the industry in 1991, Mazibuko marvels at how, in those days, he was always the only Black face on the team.

The fashion and magazine worlds have, of course, evolved since then and more doors have opened for Black people. But Mazibuko makes a spicy remark, quipping that today only a few are actually creative. “Fashion has been treated like a brothel,” he criticises.

It’s a ballsy statement (I expected nothing less) and my intrigue is piqued as I ask him to elaborate.