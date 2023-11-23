Editor's Letter: No longer afraid to fail

It’s the eve of my 34th birthday as I draft this. I’m sitting in the dark, frantically typing on my qwerty, and every chime, keystroke, and scroll provides me with a tiny glint of light. Has it finally happened? Is this my quarter-life crisis era? No, it’s just load-shedding.

The Celebration issue — my anniversary edition — is always endearing and nostalgic to me. I remember it like it was yesterday — stepping into my role as editor-in-chief two years ago. At first, it felt like any other career triumph, but when the congratulatory messages came flooding in, I knew the pressure was on. “What have I gotten myself into?” I quietly wondered.

I’m now lying flat on my back and staring at the ceiling, the room is still pitch black and I continue to have a full conversation with myself. Surely, if I were an empath, I could miraculously switch on the lights with my superpower brain (that’s how random I am)? In my defence, I’ve been binge-watching sci-fi series Gen Z on Prime. I’m more convinced that this is how a quarter-life crisis feels like, right? No, relax, you are just too lazy to switch on the rechargeable lights.

Reflecting on the past 24 months, a pivotal question pops into my mind — have you ever thrived when you thought you might crash and burn?

When I first stepped into this role, I had doubts — I can now admit this without shame. It wasn’t that I felt inadequate, but I comprehended the devotion to excellence that came with it. It wasn’t imposter syndrome, but a fear of failure.

My approach to helming this magazine has been the same from day one — to reflect the world that I see. I was set on that from the get-go. In my three decades on Earth, I’ve often been made to feel that my worldview is not enough. So, I was open to that kind of rejection once again.