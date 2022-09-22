Editor's Letter: Happy Heritage Month

This issue marks a year since I’ve taken the helm of this magazine. Bear with me as I borrow a leaf out of the book of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. In the finale of the lacklustre first season of the Sex and The City revival, Carrie struts to the Pont des Arts in Paris in candy-coated Valentino couture to scatter her the ashes of husband, Mr Big (Chris Noth).

Her ball gown is not the only dramatic thing about the scene — in the Carrie-est way possible she fittingly found an Eiffel Tower-shaped urn purse. It’s a romantic moment, perfectly scored by US musician Todd Rundgren with the serene lyrics, “Hello, it’s me. I’ve thought about us for a long long time…”

While the scene is breathtakingly cinematic, searingly poignant, and a fashion fantasy, it’s the words that her character utters at the end that stay with me. “The more I live, the more I find myself mystified.”

Those words sum up my first year as SMag editor. While I quickly found my rhythm, I haven’t entirely figured it out and I don’t intend to. Where is the fun in that? At times, nothing makes sense, as is often the case in life.

But the beauty of approaching life in such a way is that you are kept on your toes and open to taking risks. I’ve made new discoveries, pushed myself in ways I never imagined, created new joys, and mirrored it all back to our readers. No two issues have been the same; each came with its own challenges, which I welcomed. I became a warrior of change because I wasn’t afraid to fail.

Now, for the tea…

One of my favourite amapiano artists, Kamo Mphela, was supposed to be on the cover. Conversations with her management were fruitful over her fronting our Heritage issue. Unfortunately, on the day of the shoot we were informed she was not going to make it after she had “missed her connecting flight to SA from Paris”.

It wouldn’t be an SMag cover shoot without a surprise and lots of drama, I jokingly said to my team. While in the beginning it was, of course, a nightmare, it soon turned into a blessing in disguise. As soon as I let go of the plan I had carefully curated, I found a solution right in front of my eyes.

A day before, musician Sio became the talk of the town after featuring on a Spotify billboard in Times Square, New York. So, when Kamo dropped out, I thought, “Why not Sio?” We called her and explained our situation.