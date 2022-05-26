Editor's letter: Emmanuel Tjiya on reverse mentoring and youth power

At the start of winter in 2019, I escaped for a weekend expedition at the snowy wonderland Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho. I badly wanted the sub-zero temperatures to shock me back to life.

There was a numb feeling at my core, having survived an excruciating retrenchment process at the Sowetan.

The newsroom was the coldest and loneliest I’d experienced it since I’d marched in as a starry-eyed reporter filled with whimsical optimism in 2015. It was a ghost town, after all — half of the staff had vanished overnight. The trauma of untimely parting with co-workers with whom I had formed great bonds and begun seeing as family was ice cold.

While there was a whiff of anger and frustration inside of me, I was scared stiff that, for the first time in my career, I had lost my passion for my craft. Yes, I’ve always been on the rather cynical side of life, but this was different. I was disillusioned about the creative process, and I needed to rekindle that lost magic.

So, when I received an exclusive invite to attend the Pop Bottles Ski Festival in Lesotho, I packed my bags, grabbed my passport, and escaped into the wilderness. We embarked on a road trip, playing so much De Mthuda that the catchy amapiano hook “Shesha, geza! Masiyephatini baby ngiyacela” is now permanently engraved onto my medulla oblongata. But what was meant to be an irresponsible weekend of drinking and partying became a turning point in my path of causing digital and pop-culture disruption.

I met a young lensman, Ray Manzana, and in the years that followed he would become my regular collaborator on many experimental projects. Born and bred in the small town of Parys, he had just turned 23. Ray was clutching his camera and capturing every second of the trip.

He caressed the camera with as much care as one would a lover — picture that iconic pottery scene from the film Ghost with Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore. But his curious lens was not only focused on A-listers like Shimza, DJ Maphorisa, and the late DJ Dimplez. He also diarised the wildlife, food, nature, cars, and vibez.