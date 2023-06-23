Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and media personality Bonang Matheba are teaming up for a new TV show.
Tunzi will host a new five-part TV series, Crown Chasers, which will see this year's Miss SA finalists competing in real-life scenarios while vying for the title. Matheba, who recently appeared on Netflix’s Young, Famous & African, will be joined by actor Leandie du Randt as judges.
The 60-minute long show will debut on SABC 3 at 4pm on July 8, with the new Miss SA set to be crowned on August 13.
The latest phase in this year’s pageant comes a few days after top 12 finalist Levern José dropped out after bullying allegations were levelled against her. The pageant also ushered a new era, where marital and parental status no longer affect contestants.
“Hosting a TV series for the first time has been a beautiful experience. It came as second nature to me because the show is about a world with which I am very familiar,” Tunzi said.
“What made it even more fulfilling was being a part of helping build it from the start, and every step of the way, from an executive producing perspective.”
Matheba added: “The series will give us a greater opportunity to get to know the girls because they get taken through all these challenges and you will really experience a 360 degree view of their personality, how they are in tough times, how they handle exterior factors that might influence them, good or bad, how they interact with other people, how they look on camera, how they interact in social settings, around other women and around competition and how they handle themselves."
Five-part series starts next month
Zozibini Tunzi to host Miss SA TV show with Bonang as judge
Image: Supplied.
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and media personality Bonang Matheba are teaming up for a new TV show.
Tunzi will host a new five-part TV series, Crown Chasers, which will see this year's Miss SA finalists competing in real-life scenarios while vying for the title. Matheba, who recently appeared on Netflix’s Young, Famous & African, will be joined by actor Leandie du Randt as judges.
The 60-minute long show will debut on SABC 3 at 4pm on July 8, with the new Miss SA set to be crowned on August 13.
The latest phase in this year’s pageant comes a few days after top 12 finalist Levern José dropped out after bullying allegations were levelled against her. The pageant also ushered a new era, where marital and parental status no longer affect contestants.
“Hosting a TV series for the first time has been a beautiful experience. It came as second nature to me because the show is about a world with which I am very familiar,” Tunzi said.
“What made it even more fulfilling was being a part of helping build it from the start, and every step of the way, from an executive producing perspective.”
Matheba added: “The series will give us a greater opportunity to get to know the girls because they get taken through all these challenges and you will really experience a 360 degree view of their personality, how they are in tough times, how they handle exterior factors that might influence them, good or bad, how they interact with other people, how they look on camera, how they interact in social settings, around other women and around competition and how they handle themselves."
Image: Supplied.
The two regular judges will be joined by weekly celebrity guests. The Miss SA finalists will duke it out in challenges based on “four pillars of Miss South Africa – duty, championship, empowerment and beauty.” In a new twist for the pageant, each week one Miss SA hopeful will be eliminated, with only seven making it to the grand finale.
“I am looking for a young modern woman that South Africans can aspire to be like, somebody that they see a little bit of themselves in; someone that is relatable, proudly South African and someone who caries herself with dignity, grace and elegance,” Matheba said.
“Obviously she has to be beautiful but she must also have a wonderful and zesty personality. Somebody that gravitates towards people and who people gravitate towards – that X-factor.
“I believe the woman who ultimately wins was born to be Miss South Africa and has the essence of a Miss South Africa. It’s our responsibility to identify her.”
As someone who has walked the same path, what advice does Tunzi have for the contestants?
“To be sure of themselves. They are all finalists because they worked hard and they deserve to be there. I want them to know that every event and situation that has ever happened in their lives has prepared them for this moment,” Tunzi said.
“The answer to being Miss South Africa is not rocket science and is not found in any books. They have every answer they need within themselves, so all they must do is just show up in their truest form.”
Image: Supplied.
Miss SA Top 12 finalist Levern José quits pageant following bullying allegations
Resilient, ambitious Lungo Katete eyes Miss SA crown
Miss SA makes history as two married contestants get to top 30
Renaissance World Tour: A party like no other for Beyoncé fans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos