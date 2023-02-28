Miss SA runner-up Ayanda Thabethe, not to be confused with the TV personality of the same name, will represent the country at Miss Supranational in Poland on July 14.
The 23-year-old will be hoping to succeed reigning Miss Supranational Lalela Mswane, who was also Miss SA 2021.
“I have some big shoes to fill. Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane is the reigning Miss Supranational and she in turn took the crown from Miss Namibia Chanique Rabe,” Thebethe said.
“I am looking forward to this next step in my journey. However, just as important to me, is the launch of Project Khulisa, which I hope will make a difference in communities who need it most.”
Project Khulisa is a campaign Thebethe will launch on food insecurity and nutrition.
Miss SA runner-up Thabethe eyes Miss Supranational crown
Model has passion to combat malnutrition
Image: Supplied.
When Thabethe participated in Miss SA last year, won by Ndavi Nokeri, she was in her final year of a BSc in Dietetics and Human Nutrition at the University of KwaZulu Natal. Nokeri went on to represent the country at Miss Universe last month, where she placed in the top 16.
“I believe that good food is the beginning of a better life for everyone and nourishment is the cornerstone,” Thabethe said.
“My goal is to improve the future of all South Africans through nutritional intervention and innovation by mobilising food solutions through initiatives such as community vegetable gardens, food parcels and education around diet. By breaking the poverty cycle, I hope to combat malnutrition and hunger.
“I hope to transform the standard of food given to children in schools under the National School Nutrition Programme as well as starting a much needed conversation about following a healthy diet and the importance of it.”
