Miss SA Top 12 finalist Levern José quits pageant following bullying allegations
Miss SA Top 12 finalist Levern José has withdrawn from the beauty pageant after bullying allegations were levelled against her.
In the past week, José has been the center of conversation on social media after several people claiming to be her former high schoolmates came forward, alleging she was a “ringleader of a bullying squad” several years ago.
As a result, the organisation released a statement on Tuesday morning, stating that José will no longer participate in the beauty pageant.
José has hit back, saying as a survivor of bullying she learnt how to protect herself from bullying during her school years.
"If my actions in protecting myself caused harm to anyone, I offer my sincere apologies.
“The pain of being a target has left an indelible mark on my heart, and I would never intentionally cause hurt or contribute to someone else's suffering," she said.
“Kindness, respect and empathy have always been my guiding principles and I have unwaveringly worked to adhere to these values. It deeply troubles me that such grave accusations could be levelled against me. While I firmly believe in my own accountability and responsibility, I also hold steadfastly to the principles of fairness and justice.
“All forms of abuse and bullying are unacceptable and have no place in our society. Please know that I am determined to work against bullying and to bring about wider awareness about this issue. I am unwavering in my stance to upholding what is right and just. I am human; the pressure has been immense and has taken its toll on me. Together, let us strive for fairness and compassion in all our interactions with others."
The organisation said it supported José’s decision to leave the competition and have provided counselling to her through their mental health partner, the South African Depression And Anxiety Group (Sadag).
Founder of Ingage Support and Sadag spokesperson Cayley Jorgensen said: “Bullying is a complex issue with a multitude of underlying causes. All forms of bullying are harmful and unacceptable. It is essential to acknowledge the profound impact bullying has on the mental health of everyone involved. Statistics have shown that 57% of South African children experience bullying during their school years.
“The consequences of this behaviour reach far beyond the immediate impact, as survivors often carry emotional scars into adulthood. In today's South African climate, it is not enough to simply prevent bullying, we must provide assistance to those who have been affected. It is crucial for individuals, communities and institutions to come together to address this pressing issue.
“By creating safe environments, raising awareness, and implementing effective prevention and intervention strategies, we can take significant steps towards reducing the devastating consequences of bullying on mental health.”