Miss SA Top 12 finalist Levern José quits pageant following bullying allegations

Miss SA Top 12 finalist Levern José has withdrawn from the beauty pageant after bullying allegations were levelled against her.

In the past week, José has been the center of conversation on social media after several people claiming to be her former high schoolmates came forward, alleging she was a “ringleader of a bullying squad” several years ago.

As a result, the organisation released a statement on Tuesday morning, stating that José will no longer participate in the beauty pageant.

José has hit back, saying as a survivor of bullying she learnt how to protect herself from bullying during her school years.

"If my actions in protecting myself caused harm to anyone, I offer my sincere apologies.

“The pain of being a target has left an indelible mark on my heart, and I would never intentionally cause hurt or contribute to someone else's suffering," she said.

“Kindness, respect and empathy have always been my guiding principles and I have unwaveringly worked to adhere to these values. It deeply troubles me that such grave accusations could be levelled against me. While I firmly believe in my own accountability and responsibility, I also hold steadfastly to the principles of fairness and justice.